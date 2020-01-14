Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, DDEX, ABCC and Huobi Global. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $561.44 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,652,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, CPDAX, Bibox, BiteBTC, Indodax, DDEX, OKEx, Fatbtc, OceanEx, IDEX, Bithumb, DigiFinex, KuCoin, Bithumb Global, Bittrex, Dcoin, Upbit, ABCC, GOPAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

