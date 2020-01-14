CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Hits $0.0014

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $19,645.00 and $1,735.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

