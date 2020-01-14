Cryptonite Hits Market Cap of $60,970.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $60,970.00 and $2.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptonite Coin Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

