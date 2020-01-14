Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0228 on Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $114.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.53 or 0.05915452 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024914 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00120200 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

