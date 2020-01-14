CVCoin Market Cap Hits $364,047.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. CVCoin has a total market cap of $364,047.00 and approximately $14,164.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

