CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. 6,483,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The stock has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.