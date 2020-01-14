Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Outperform at First Analysis

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $143.00. First Analysis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBR. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

CYBR stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.57. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth $92,355,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,819 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the second quarter valued at about $74,650,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1,274.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,313,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the first quarter valued at about $56,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.