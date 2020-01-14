Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

