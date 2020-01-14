Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

Shares of BA opened at $329.27 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $319.55 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

