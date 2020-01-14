Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.