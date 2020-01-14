Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 5.30% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SYV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.22. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4199 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

