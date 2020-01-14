Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 447.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 73,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $219.61 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $145.78 and a 52 week high of $219.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1513 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.