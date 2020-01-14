Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.30 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,897 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

