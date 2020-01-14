Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,745 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,964,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$108.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,500. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $108.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

