Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after buying an additional 20,753,922 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.61.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,991,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

