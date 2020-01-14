Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 16,336 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 241,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

