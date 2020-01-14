Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. 32,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

