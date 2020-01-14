Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

GOOGL opened at $1,437.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,441.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,244.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

