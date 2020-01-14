Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 49,698 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,698 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

