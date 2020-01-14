D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 25,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,338. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.