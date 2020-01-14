D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 7,469 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 50,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,863.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,220 shares during the period.

SCHB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

