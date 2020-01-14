D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.2% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,070,000 after buying an additional 1,169,094 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,653,000 after buying an additional 123,754 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.78. 2,009,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

