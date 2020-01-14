D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.61. 213,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,136. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

