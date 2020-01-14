D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $13.11 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,115 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 5.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 6,146,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

