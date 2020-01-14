D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,144,688. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $148.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

