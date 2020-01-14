D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 6,556 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,548. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

