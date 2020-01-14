D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 177,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $92.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

