D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.8% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. The stock has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $118.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

