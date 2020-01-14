D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 222.51 ($2.93) on Tuesday. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 116 ($1.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 million and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, insider Peter Whiting purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £42,240 ($55,564.33).

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

