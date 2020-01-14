DAEX (DAX) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $962,942.00 and approximately $1.59 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.04 or 0.06087333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127675 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

