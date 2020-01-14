Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.46 ($90.07).

EPA BN opened at €71.40 ($83.02) on Tuesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.27.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

