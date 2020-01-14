Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 285,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Danone has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

