DAO.Casino (BET) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $13,458.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001669 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8,510.51 or 0.96342519 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

