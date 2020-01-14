DAPS Coin (DAPS) One Day Volume Tops $34,291.00

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $34,291.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitbox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.18 or 0.05983360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00126936 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001563 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitbox, Bitmart, SWFT and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

