DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0161 on Major Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $8,198.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

