DATA Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $90,925.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, UEX, Kucoin, Huobi, Bibox, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.