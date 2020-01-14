Datacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $24,138.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003533 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 240.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026179 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001037 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00054218 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

