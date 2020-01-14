Datarius Credit Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $503.00 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $25,805.00 and $503.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datarius Credit Token Profile

Datarius Credit was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

