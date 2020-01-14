DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Cap of $289,946.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Rfinex, FCoin and HADAX. DATx has a total market cap of $289,946.00 and $510,592.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.68 or 0.04239234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00189082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Rfinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

