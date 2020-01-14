David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BWXT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 461,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 41,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

