DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0023

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $440,547.00 and approximately $1,679.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

