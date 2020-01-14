Decentraland Price Hits $0.0332 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $34.87 million and $15.04 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bittrex, OKEx, DragonEX, Liqui, Bancor Network, Bibox, BigONE, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, HitBTC, UEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, ZB.COM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

