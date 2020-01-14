Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Hits $63,021.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $63,021.00 and $10,680.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 43.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,015,447 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Decentralized Machine Learning Token Trading

Decentralized Machine Learning can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

