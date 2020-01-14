Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.49. The company had a trading volume of 391,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,844. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

