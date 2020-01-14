DEEX Price Tops $0.0124 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $703,695.00 and approximately $2,095.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044529 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004674 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

