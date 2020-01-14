Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

