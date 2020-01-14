Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.75-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.21. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.59.

NYSE DAL opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

