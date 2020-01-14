Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 153.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

