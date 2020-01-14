Delta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. 4,154,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

