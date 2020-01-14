DeltaChain Hits Market Cap of $4,969.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $4,969.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00034834 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00318192 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002529 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

